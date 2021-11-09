Amalgamated Bank Makes New $2.04 Million Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 150.0% in the second quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 94.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 98.9% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 840.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. FBN Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $264.63 price objective for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.72.

Shares of SNOW opened at $370.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $111.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.55 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $324.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.08.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 89.38% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $272.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Snowflake news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 38,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.24, for a total value of $13,659,666.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.87, for a total transaction of $18,892,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 184,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,217,888.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,057,107 shares of company stock valued at $330,054,702 over the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

