Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.
Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52.
About Ambac Financial Group
Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.