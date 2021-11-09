Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 40.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.01) earnings per share.

Shares of Ambac Financial Group stock opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.52.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial guarantee insurance policies through its subsidiary, Ambac Assurance Corp. Its services include credit, insurance, asset management and other financial services. The company was founded on April 29, 1991 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

