Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMBBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of Ambu A/S stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.38. 186 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $25.40 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.82.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

