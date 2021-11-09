Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.110-$5.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.89 billion.Amdocs also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.150-$1.210 EPS.

DOX opened at $76.22 on Tuesday. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $59.21 and a 52 week high of $82.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 16.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

Separately, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.