Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) & Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Head to Head Survey

Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) and Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerant Bancorp 18.58% 7.88% 0.82% Arrow Financial 34.82% 15.16% 1.36%

29.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.5% of Arrow Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.2% of Amerant Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Arrow Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Amerant Bancorp and Arrow Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerant Bancorp $334.02 million 3.36 -$1.72 million $1.45 20.68 Arrow Financial $144.55 million 4.16 $40.83 million $3.25 11.55

Arrow Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Amerant Bancorp. Arrow Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amerant Bancorp and Arrow Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerant Bancorp 0 2 5 0 2.71 Arrow Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Amerant Bancorp currently has a consensus price target of $26.29, suggesting a potential downside of 12.32%. Given Amerant Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amerant Bancorp is more favorable than Arrow Financial.

Volatility & Risk

Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arrow Financial has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arrow Financial beats Amerant Bancorp on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company, which provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The firm offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans, loans secured by owner-occupied properties, loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence, working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans, loans to financial institutions and acceptances, and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile loans, personal loans, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activitiess, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

