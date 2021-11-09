American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $542.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis.

American Equity Investment Life stock opened at $34.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.23. American Equity Investment Life has a 12-month low of $24.76 and a 12-month high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.56.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Equity Investment Life from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Equity Investment Life stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,764 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of American Equity Investment Life worth $12,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

