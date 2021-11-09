American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. American Public Education had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 5.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

Shares of APEI traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The stock had a trading volume of 125,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,867. American Public Education has a 1-year low of $23.88 and a 1-year high of $39.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $466.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.51.

Get American Public Education alerts:

In other American Public Education news, SVP Thomas Beckett sold 3,000 shares of American Public Education stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.47, for a total value of $79,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in American Public Education stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Public Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.20.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.