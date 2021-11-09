American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Shares of AMSC stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. 454,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,918. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78. The company has a market cap of $488.37 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AMSC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $137,289.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

