American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 27.00% and a negative return on equity of 17.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSC traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.24. The company had a trading volume of 454,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,918. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.33 and its 200 day moving average is $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.37 million, a PE ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $31.78.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMSC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

