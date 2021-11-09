American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Superconductor Corporation is a leading energy technologies company. The company develops and sells a wide range of products and solutions based on power electronic systems and high temperature superconductor wires that dramatically improve the efficiency, reliability and quality of electricity during its generation, transmission, distribution and use. The company is a dominant force in alternative energy, offering grid interconnection solutions as well as licensed wind energy designs and electrical systems. As the world’s principal supplier of HTS wire, AMSC is enabling a new generation of compact, high-power electrical products, including power cables, grid-level surge protectors, motors, generators, and advanced transportation and defense systems. AMSC also provides utility and industrial customers worldwide with voltage regulation systems that dramatically enhance power grid capacity, reliability and security, as well as industrial productivity. “

Separately, TheStreet raised American Superconductor from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

AMSC stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.23. 18,978 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $488.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.00. American Superconductor has a 12 month low of $11.25 and a 12 month high of $31.78.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 17.25% and a negative net margin of 27.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 3,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.95, for a total value of $71,365.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 7,241 shares of American Superconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $137,289.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the second quarter valued at $31,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 12.8% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 16,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of American Superconductor by 26.4% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.11% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Corp. engages in provision of megawatt-scale power solutions, which improve the performance of the power grid and lower the cost of wind power. It operates through Grid and Wind segments. The Grid segment enables electric utilities and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power with efficiency, reliability, security, and affordability.

