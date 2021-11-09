American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of AVD traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.44. The company had a trading volume of 936 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,277. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.55 million, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 0.84. American Vanguard has a 52-week low of $13.15 and a 52-week high of $22.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

In related news, insider Ulrich Trogele acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.70 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Vanguard by 77.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 64,335 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Vanguard by 68.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 25,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American Vanguard during the second quarter valued at $439,000. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

