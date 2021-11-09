Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $291.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $306.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $280.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial has a fifty-two week low of $175.67 and a fifty-two week high of $311.18.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial will post 22.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total value of $9,302,019.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $19,433,782. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,566,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 40,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,793 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $20,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.97% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

