AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.760-$4.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AMETEK also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $1.280-$1.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.43.

AME traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,298. The stock has a market cap of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. AMETEK has a 12-month low of $106.96 and a 12-month high of $143.21.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is 20.05%.

In other news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $270,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

