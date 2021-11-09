AMO Coin (AMO) Price Tops $0.0025

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 9th. AMO Coin has a market cap of $47.27 million and approximately $1.31 million worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, AMO Coin has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One AMO Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00050806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.81 or 0.00223391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000530 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00011835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.57 or 0.00093298 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004355 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

AMO Coin Profile

AMO Coin (CRYPTO:AMO) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,127,675,560 coins. The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

