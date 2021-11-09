Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 8.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

AMPH traded up $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.43. 6,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.91 and a 1 year high of $21.63.

Several analysts have recently commented on AMPH shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,625 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.86% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $8,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

