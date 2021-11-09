Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 149,875 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,988 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $10,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 286.9% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amphenol alerts:

In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.25, for a total value of $2,096,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 32,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $2,436,228.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 340,500 shares of company stock valued at $25,738,279. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APH opened at $81.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. The company has a market cap of $48.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $58.58 and a 52 week high of $82.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.42%.

APH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.