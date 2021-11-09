Amundi Invests $511,000 in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,993 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Inovalon by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Inovalon by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,817,000 after buying an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Inovalon by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 534,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,389,000 after buying an additional 109,247 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inovalon by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,171,043 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,702,000 after acquiring an additional 113,106 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Inovalon alerts:

Shares of Inovalon stock opened at $40.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.02. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.93, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.53. Inovalon Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $40.99.

INOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovalon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Inovalon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Inovalon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.86.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

Read More: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.