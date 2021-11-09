Amundi Makes New Investment in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Amundi bought a new position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 14.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co set a $359.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.71.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $242.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of -1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $294.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.10. BioNTech SE has a 1 year low of $80.55 and a 1 year high of $464.00.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.35 by $2.42. BioNTech had a return on equity of 159.73% and a net margin of 52.48%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post 38.66 earnings per share for the current year.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

