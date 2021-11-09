Amundi Makes New Investment in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,326 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KB. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in KB Financial Group by 78.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB opened at $47.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.82. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $36.26 and a one year high of $53.67.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

