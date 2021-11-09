Amundi Purchases Shares of 4,952 Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Amundi purchased a new stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Upwork by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.55.

Shares of UPWK opened at $47.03 on Tuesday. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -188.12 and a beta of 1.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Upwork’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,313 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total value of $53,531.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 701,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,603,946.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Layton sold 6,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $314,315.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,212 shares of company stock valued at $7,628,916. Insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

