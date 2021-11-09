Amundi Takes $337,000 Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 369.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 94.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $619,498.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,466 shares of company stock worth $7,677,926. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $202.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.68. The firm has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $444.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

