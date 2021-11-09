Amundi Takes Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $639,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter worth about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total value of $3,663,180.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.42, for a total transaction of $1,168,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,514,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.11.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $62.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.69 and a 12 month high of $72.42.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.44%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

