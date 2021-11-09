Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Announce $0.61 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.57. Hanmi Financial reported earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year earnings of $2.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $2.83. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.28. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HAFC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 35.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,755,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,524,000 after purchasing an additional 724,790 shares during the last quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Hanmi Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 55.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 226,817 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 80.7% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 487,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 217,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Hanmi Financial by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,568,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after acquiring an additional 198,525 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HAFC traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.74. 78,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $728.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. Hanmi Financial has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This is a boost from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

