Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report sales of $163.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.60 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

HRTG opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

