Analysts Anticipate Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.10 Million

Nov 9th, 2021

Equities analysts predict that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will report sales of $163.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $160.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.60 million. Heritage Insurance reported sales of $159.55 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full year sales of $615.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on HRTG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.84 per share, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirk Lusk acquired 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 52,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Insurance by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 57,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

HRTG opened at $6.78 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 0.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

