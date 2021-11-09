Analysts Anticipate Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Will Announce Earnings of $2.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) will post earnings of $2.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.65. Masonite International posted earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full year earnings of $8.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Masonite International.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.16 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

Shares of NYSE:DOOR traded down $8.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.94. 13,541 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42 and a beta of 1.74. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $78.00 and a 1-year high of $132.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 24.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

About Masonite International

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

