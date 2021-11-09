Analysts Anticipate SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $120.67 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) to post sales of $120.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for SITE Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $118.89 million and the highest is $125.40 million. SITE Centers posted sales of $108.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that SITE Centers will report full year sales of $491.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $482.29 million to $520.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $497.02 million, with estimates ranging from $481.04 million to $515.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SITE Centers.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. SITE Centers had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $120.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. SITE Centers’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

SITC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised shares of SITE Centers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $15.75 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in SITE Centers in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of SITE Centers by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $155,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SITE Centers stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.71. 41,421 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,613. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. SITE Centers has a 12-month low of $7.54 and a 12-month high of $17.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 240.01%.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

