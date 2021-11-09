Analysts Expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to Post $1.24 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) to announce $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.15 and the highest is $1.35. Aflac reported earnings per share of $1.07 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year earnings of $5.89 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.19 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aflac.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE AFL opened at $56.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.96. Aflac has a 12 month low of $39.17 and a 12 month high of $57.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

In related news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $114,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,402.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,078 shares of company stock worth $2,113,952. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 73,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 3.6% in the first quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 530.4% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

