Analysts Expect Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $266.88 Million

Brokerages forecast that Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) will report sales of $266.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Autohome’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $261.80 million and the highest is $271.96 million. Autohome reported sales of $341.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autohome will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autohome.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 39.36%. The firm had revenue of $300.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CLSA cut their target price on Autohome from $84.00 to $43.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Autohome from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Autohome from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.71.

NYSE ATHM opened at $38.31 on Tuesday. Autohome has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.85.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the second quarter worth about $37,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Autohome in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Autohome by 32.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Autohome by 247.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Autohome by 49.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

