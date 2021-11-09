Analysts Expect Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $77.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $67.08 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full-year sales of $254.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

CDLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Cardlytics stock traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. 381,681 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,941. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of -23.00 and a beta of 2.40. Cardlytics has a one year low of $75.31 and a one year high of $161.47.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $156,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 2,283 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $206,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,425 shares of company stock worth $5,685,402. 4.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 6.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 4.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 245.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 10.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

