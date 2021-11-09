Analysts Expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings. GasLog Partners reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.47. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog Partners.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of GasLog Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,783. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $263.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 2.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 2.90%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. 21.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

