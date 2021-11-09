Analysts Expect GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will announce $384.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $383.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $384.94 million. GoPro reported sales of $357.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that GoPro will report full year sales of $1.15 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of GoPro in a report on Friday, August 6th.

GPRO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 142,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,527,498. GoPro has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.29 and a 200-day moving average of $10.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.09.

In other GoPro news, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $1,780,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $45,119.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 674,390 shares of company stock worth $6,499,525. 20.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRO. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 2,023.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 358.8% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.79% of the company’s stock.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

