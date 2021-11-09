Analysts Expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.16 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) to announce $90.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kornit Digital’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $90.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $89.80 million. Kornit Digital reported sales of $57.39 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Kornit Digital will report full year sales of $330.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.00 million to $336.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $410.58 million, with estimates ranging from $400.00 million to $421.16 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Kornit Digital.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

KRNT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on shares of Kornit Digital in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kornit Digital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Kornit Digital in the third quarter worth $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $92,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Kornit Digital by 160.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kornit Digital during the second quarter worth $207,000. 91.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ KRNT traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, hitting $160.00. 235,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 363.64 and a beta of 1.75. Kornit Digital has a twelve month low of $66.31 and a twelve month high of $170.67.

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

