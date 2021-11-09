Analysts Expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Will Post Earnings of $3.16 Per Share

Brokerages expect Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) to report $3.16 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Skyworks Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.96. Skyworks Solutions posted earnings per share of $3.36 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions will report full year earnings of $11.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.30 to $12.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skyworks Solutions.
Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SWKS traded down $3.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.10. 59,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,708,569. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $134.28 and a one year high of $204.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.
In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,128.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 9,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $1,702,095.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,331,903.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,943 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,189. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.
See Also: Hedge Funds Explained
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.