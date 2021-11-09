Analysts Expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) to report earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.43) and the lowest is ($0.72). Splunk reported earnings of ($0.07) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 685.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.72). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($0.30). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Splunk.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$140.00 price target on shares of Splunk in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.70.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 709.5% in the third quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the software company’s stock worth $7,801,000 after acquiring an additional 47,250 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 80,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Splunk by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,642 shares of the software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Splunk by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the software company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $172.81. The stock had a trading volume of 62,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,543. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $207.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.80.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Read More: Management Fee

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Splunk (SPLK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.