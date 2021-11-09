Analysts Expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Brokerages expect Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) to report $1.42 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.33 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.17 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

TPR stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $42.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,810,266. Tapestry has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other Tapestry news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $721,168.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 87,873 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 178.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 222,379 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 142,568 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 74.5% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 684,827 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $29,776,000 after purchasing an additional 292,428 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 867.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 583,133 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,355,000 after purchasing an additional 522,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at about $5,236,000. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

