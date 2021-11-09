Analysts Offer Predictions for New Mountain Finance Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.35. New Mountain Finance has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.34.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 105.12% and a return on equity of 9.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.17%.

In other news, Director Rome G. Arnold III acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.15 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,112.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.4% in the third quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 2,634,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,060,000 after purchasing an additional 60,595 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,631,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,230,000 after acquiring an additional 41,689 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,409,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,561,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,371,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after acquiring an additional 172,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in New Mountain Finance by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 585,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 33,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.32% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Company Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a business development company that specializes in investments in middle market companies and debt securities. The company invests in various industries that includes software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, and more.

