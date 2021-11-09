Analysts Set Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) PT at $170.33

Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $179.75.

Several equities research analysts have commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $174.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday.

Get Aptiv alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 3.3% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,745,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 12.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,300,000 after acquiring an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 155.2% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,695,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 189,787 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $29,809,000 after acquiring an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded down $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $172.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,938,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $106.70 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.61. The company has a market capitalization of $46.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 2.06.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

Featured Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.