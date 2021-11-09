Analysts Set BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) PT at $61.51

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.51.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on BNP Paribas from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($72.94) to €65.00 ($76.47) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale raised BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €55.00 ($64.71) to €60.00 ($70.59) in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €64.00 ($75.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS BNPQY traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,940. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.61. BNP Paribas has a 12 month low of $22.52 and a 12 month high of $35.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.33.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.754 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. BNP Paribas’s payout ratio is 36.63%.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

