Analysts Set California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Target Price at $57.33

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.33.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

CWT traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.35. 200,360 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 0.17. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $65.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $256.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $44,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,630,000 after purchasing an additional 160,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 172.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,422,000 after purchasing an additional 105,846 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 10.9% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,026,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100,649 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

