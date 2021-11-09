Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target at $19.50

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.33.

DFH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ DFH traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.57. 5,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,998. Dream Finders Homes has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.97.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dream Finders Homes news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $15,588,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock valued at $23,166,753. 75.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFH. Red Cedar Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 42.1% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 168,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 49,829 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 6.7% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Dream Finders Homes in the third quarter worth about $7,058,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 9.1% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 50,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. 14.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dream Finders Homes Company Profile

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

