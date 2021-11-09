Analysts Set Expectations for AtriCure, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATRC)

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of AtriCure in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien expects that the medical device company will post earnings of ($1.23) per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for AtriCure’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $2.39. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ATRC. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.11.

ATRC stock opened at $84.80 on Monday. AtriCure has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.60.

In related news, insider Tonya Austin sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total transaction of $47,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,543,566 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AtriCure by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,214 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $332,886,000 after buying an additional 819,636 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AtriCure by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,831,538 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $224,626,000 after buying an additional 387,101 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $209,233,000 after buying an additional 332,895 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in AtriCure by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,035,933 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $82,180,000 after buying an additional 274,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AtriCure by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 590,190 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $46,820,000 after buying an additional 169,957 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

