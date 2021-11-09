Analysts Set Expectations for Earthstone Energy, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Earthstone Energy in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 7th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Earthstone Energy’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 4.08% and a positive return on equity of 7.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS.

ESTE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Earthstone Energy has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $966.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 2.74.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,251,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,849,000 after buying an additional 177,208 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $152,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 13,516 shares during the period. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $94,652,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 113,811 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. 39.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.