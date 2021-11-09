Analysts Set i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) PT at $35.75

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

NASDAQ IIIV traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.45. 3,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.11 million, a P/E ratio of -67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $60.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. On average, equities analysts predict that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 112,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 28.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 41.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in i3 Verticals by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.