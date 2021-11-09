Analysts Set Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Target Price at $232.80

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $232.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $237.00 to $231.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $234.82. 674,261 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 980,165. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.89 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.70.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 133,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

