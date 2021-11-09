Analysts Set Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Price Target at $73.00

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International AG (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KHNGY shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kuehne + Nagel International in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded up $1.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.66 and a 200 day moving average of $67.66. Kuehne + Nagel International has a one year low of $40.18 and a one year high of $78.44.

Kühne + Nagel International AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates through the following segments: Sea Freight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. The Sea Freight segment offers services through partnerships with carriers, as well as visibility and monitoring of freight movements via KN Login.

