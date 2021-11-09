Analysts Set LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Target Price at $173.00

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $173.00.

Several research firms have commented on LVMUY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne alerts:

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $164.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,486. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1 year low of $109.15 and a 1 year high of $168.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE engages in the manufacture of luxury goods. It operates through the following business segments: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry, Selective Retailing, and Other Activities & Eliminations. The Wines & Spirits segment produces and sells high quality champagne wines and sparkling wines.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LVMH Moët Hennessy - Louis Vuitton Société Européenne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.