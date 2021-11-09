Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Target Price at C$28.44

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$28.44.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

TSE MAG traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.02. 102,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,900. MAG Silver has a one year low of C$17.88 and a one year high of C$31.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.98. The stock has a market cap of C$2.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 346.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 95.70 and a quick ratio of 94.13.

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 10,784 shares of MAG Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.18, for a total transaction of C$260,757.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,854 shares in the company, valued at C$1,229,649.72.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.