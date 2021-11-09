Analysts Set OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) PT at $23.50

Shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of OCI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €23.50 ($27.65) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of OCI in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Get OCI alerts:

Shares of OCINF stock remained flat at $$27.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. 48 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,495. OCI has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $27.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen exacote, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

Read More: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for OCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.