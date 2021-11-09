Analysts Set Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target at $53.44

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on VCYT shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $130,468.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,431 shares of company stock worth $145,965,291. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte in the second quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 100.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCYT traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. The company had a trading volume of 608,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,224. Veracyte has a 52 week low of $32.87 and a 52 week high of $86.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.18.

About Veracyte

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

