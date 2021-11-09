Andrew Heath Buys 4 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS) insider Andrew Heath bought 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,742 ($48.89) per share, for a total transaction of £149.68 ($195.56).

Andrew Heath also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 7th, Andrew Heath bought 5 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,780 ($49.39) per share, for a total transaction of £189 ($246.93).

On Tuesday, September 7th, Andrew Heath bought 3 shares of Spectris stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,027 ($52.61) per share, for a total transaction of £120.81 ($157.84).

Shares of SXS opened at GBX 3,769 ($49.24) on Tuesday. Spectris plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,520 ($32.92) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,167 ($54.44). The company has a market capitalization of £4.18 billion and a PE ratio of 19.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,854.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,767.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,380 ($57.22) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 3,920 ($51.22) to GBX 4,370 ($57.09) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,737.50 ($48.83).

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

